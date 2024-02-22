Algert Global LLC Purchases 52,677 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

