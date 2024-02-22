Algert Global LLC Purchases 31,213 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,147,000 after purchasing an additional 769,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Frontdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Frontdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Frontdoor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,749 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 121,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,222. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

