Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480,372 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 18.1 %

OUT traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 2,413,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.