Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TOL traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,198. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

