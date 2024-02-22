Algert Global LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.31% of Innospec worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.92. 27,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,686. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.