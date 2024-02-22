Algert Global LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,406 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 206.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $62.52. 6,739,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,230. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

