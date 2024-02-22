Algert Global LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total transaction of $5,974,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,643,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,294,577.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total transaction of $5,974,818.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,643,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,294,577.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Medpace Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $12.27 on Thursday, hitting $398.62. The stock had a trading volume of 115,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,476. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $401.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

