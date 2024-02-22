Algert Global LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI remained flat at $119.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 105,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,145. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $120.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

