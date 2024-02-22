Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 163,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.