Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $76,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after acquiring an additional 710,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,478,000 after purchasing an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bruker by 4,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 146,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,716. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

