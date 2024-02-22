Algert Global LLC Buys 3,368 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of PBF Energy worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 253.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 828,787 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,964. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

