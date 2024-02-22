Algert Global LLC Acquires 149,037 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 254.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,037 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 52,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,518. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

