Aldebaran Capital LLC Sells 4,160 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Aldebaran Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Patrick Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,663,183. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,663,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,642. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
PATK stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.38. 28,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.
Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.
