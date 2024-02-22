Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Position Lessened by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,090 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 509,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

