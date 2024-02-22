Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALK. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

