Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 393,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

