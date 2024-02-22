Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE AGI opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

