Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $227.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

