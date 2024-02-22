Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers
In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance
CFR stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
