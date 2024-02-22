Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,845 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

