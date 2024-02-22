Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 128,810 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,810 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $89,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

