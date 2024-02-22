Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $326,910.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $326,910.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,336,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,584,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,060 shares of company stock worth $991,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 4.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVTS opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.