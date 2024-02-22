Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 1,271 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $202.43 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.