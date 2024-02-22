Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

