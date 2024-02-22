Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $515,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

