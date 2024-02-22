Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $524,000 in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after buying an additional 7,363,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $58,679,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,888 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAE Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:CAE opened at $19.22 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAE Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
