Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $524,000 in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after buying an additional 7,363,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $58,679,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,888 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAE opened at $19.22 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.