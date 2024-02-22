Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $495,000 in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Denny’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after buying an additional 296,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

