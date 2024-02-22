Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $462,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,759,311 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.