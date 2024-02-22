Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

