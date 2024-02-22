Aigen Investment Management LP Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 117,817 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in NOV by 108.4% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 110,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 263,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

