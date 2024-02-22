Aigen Investment Management LP Has $544,000 Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 27.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of CLS opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.17. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

