Aigen Investment Management LP Has $499,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,321 shares of company stock worth $1,509,087 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

