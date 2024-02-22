Aigen Investment Management LP Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
argenx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $399.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.24. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
