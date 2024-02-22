Aigen Investment Management LP Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $399.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.24. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.