Aigen Investment Management LP Has $465,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 123,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,123,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $8,914,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $217.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

