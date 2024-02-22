Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,442 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,339,358.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,840 shares of company stock worth $18,198,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

