Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

