Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

