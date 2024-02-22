Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 155,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

