Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 850.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last ninety days.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

