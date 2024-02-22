ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $16.26. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 745,759 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,496.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,496.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,691 shares of company stock worth $8,947,778. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 134,587 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 89,022 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

