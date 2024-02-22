Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,575 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 4.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

ACN stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $369.96. The company had a trading volume of 480,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.01. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

