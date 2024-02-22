Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.49% of AudioCodes worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 146.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

AUDC stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

