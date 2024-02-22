Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,325 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

