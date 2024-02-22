Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,234 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Pegasystems worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $14,212,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 217,571 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,480 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

