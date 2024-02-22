Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,178 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Macy’s worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Macy’s by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Macy’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 120,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.