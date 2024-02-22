Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of -0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.