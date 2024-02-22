Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11,902.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $237.67 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

