Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 829.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,709 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 167,514 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,214 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,742,000 after acquiring an additional 533,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

