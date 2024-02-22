Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NSIT opened at $182.71 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

