Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,440 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,039.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $993.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $960.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

